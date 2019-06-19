Celtic find out who lies in wait after Bosnian test

The Hoops will play either Nomme Kalju or Shkendija if they beat FC Sarajevo.

Celtic: Hoping to reach Champions League proper. sns

Scottish champions Celtic will face a trip to either Estonia or Macedonia should they get past FC Sarajevo in their first Champions League qualifier.

The Hoops were drawn to play the Bosnian champions in the first round draw that was held on Tuesday.

Neil Lennon's men now know who will be lying in wait should they get through that test.

If they beat the Bosnians over two legs then they will play the winner of Estonian champions Nomme Kalju and Macedonian side Shkendija.

The first legs of the second qualifying round will be played on July 23/24 and the second legs will played a week later on July 30 and 31st.

Celtic, who are navigating through the champions path, will be seeded in every round of qualifying and if they make the promise land of the money spinning group stages they will be included in Pot 3.

