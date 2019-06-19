Scottish clubs learn potential Europa League opponents

Rangers face a potential trip to Ireland and Kilmarnock could play Partizan Belgrade.

Europa League: Qualifying round draw. SNS Group

The Scottish entrants into this year's Europa League have found out who they will face in the second round of qualifying if they get through.

Rangers, who got through to the group stages of last year's competition, face a potential trip to the Republic of Ireland to play Cork City if they get through the first round.

Luxembourg side Progres Niederkorn, who knocked Rangers out two seasons ago, could also be returning to Ibrox if they get past Cardiff MU and Cork.

Kilmarnock meanwhile could face a potential second round clash with Serbian giants Partizan Belgrade if Angelo Alessio's men can get past Welsh side Connah's Quay.

And the Scottish contingent is completed by Aberdeen who will be travelling to either Luxembourg or Georgia if they get by Finnish side RoPS Rovaniemi.

Europa League 2019/20 qualifying round two draw

Aberdeen or RoPS Rovaniemi (Fin) vs Fola Esch (Lux) or Fc Chikhura (Geo)

Rangers or Prishtina (KOS)/St Joseph's (GIB) vs Cork City (Ire) or Progress (Lux)/Cardiff MET (Wal)

Kilmarnock or Connah's Quay (Wal) vs Partizan Belgrade (Srb)

