  • STV
  • MySTV

Scottish FA concludes deal to purchase Hampden Park

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Ownership will be transferred after the national stadium hosts Euro 2020 games.

The Scottish FA will buy Hampden next year.
The Scottish FA will buy Hampden next year. SNS Group

The Scottish FA have announced that they have completed a deal to purchase Hampden Park from Queen's Park FC next year.

Broad agreement over the sale of the national stadium was reached last year and both parties have been working on the final details since.

A formal document has now been signed and the sale will be finalised after Hampden hosts Euro 2020 matches next year. The purchase price, in the region of £5m, will be partley funded by Lord Willie Haughey and Sir Tom Hunter.

Queen's Park currently lease the ground to the SFA for international matches and Scottish Cup games but the existing agreement expires next year. The Scottish FA considered other options, including a pitch from Scottish Rugby to use Murrayfield, during a four-year review before submitting a bid for Hampden.

A statement released by the governing body read: "The Scottish FA has concluded a legally binding agreement with Queen's Park FC for the transfer of ownership of Scotland's National Stadium, Hampden Park.

"Heads of Terms were signed in September last year after a period of dialogue and after further discussion on structural and financial aspects of the agreement, a formal legal offer was issued on behalf of the Scottish FA on 7 June, 2019.

"We have now received notification from Queen's Park that they have accepted the final and binding deal.

"Key stakeholders including Scottish Ministers, sportscotland, Big Lottery Fund and Glasgow City Council have been informed of this formal agreement and the transfer of ownership will take place on 1 August, 2020 - after Hampden Park hosts its UEFA EURO 2020 fixtures.

"The board of the Scottish FA will now seek to ensure ownership of Hampden Park is a game-changer for the Association, its members and all its stakeholders.

Rod Petrie, recently appointed as Scottish FA president, said: "Given the hard work from everyone since the agreement of last September I am pleased we now have a legal contract with one of our member clubs for the good of Scottish football.

"The real work begins now to ensure Hampden Park can continue to serve the needs of the game and be an inspirational home for Scottish football in the future. We can build on the short-term work currently undertaken to make Hampden Park, Glasgow and Scotland a memorable Host City Venue for the forthcoming UEFA EURO 2020 finals."

Hampden will host host three group stage games and one last-16 match at the European Championships in 2020.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.