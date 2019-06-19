Aberdeen announce signing of midfielder Craig Bryson

The midfielder has signed a two-year deal with the Dons.

Bryson will move to Pittodrie. SNS Group

Aberdeen have won the race to sign Craig Bryson and announced a pre-contract agreement to see him move to Pittodrie next month.

The 32-year-old midfielder is nearing the end of his eight-year spell at Derby County and is returning north to join Derek McInnes' side.

Bryson had been linked with a number of clubs but has chosen to join the Dons as they rebuild and look to improve on last season's fourth place Premiership finish.

Aberdeen are hopeful that Bryson will join them at their training camp in Cork next week.

The former Kilmarnock midfielder, who has three international caps, will be a direct replacement for Graeme Shinnie, who left Aberdeen to join Derby this summer.

