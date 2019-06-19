Rangers close in on Joe Aribo and George Edmundson

Steven Gerrard is to make more additions to his squad for next season.

Aribo is set to leave Charlton. Getty Images

Rangers are close to securing deals for Charlton midfielder Joe Aribo and Oldham Athletic defender George Edmundson, STV has learned.

The Ibrox club are hopeful that both deals will be completed before the squad head to Portugal for their pre-season camp next week.

Charlton star Aribo is out of contract this summer and has attracted the interest of a number of clubs but Rangers would pick him up for a cut-price compensation payment if he makes a cross-border move.

The 22-year-old midfielder scored ten goals in 39 appearances this season.

Edmundson has been a target for Steven Gerrard for some time and the club had two offers turned down with Peterborough and Portsmouth also interested in the Oldham stopper.

It's understood the player sees a move to Glasgow as his preferred option and the finer details of his move are being ironed out.

Gerrard has already made several signings as he looks to build on last season's second-place finish in the league. Steven Davis, Jake Hastie, Jordan Jones and Greg Stewart all agreed pre-contract deals and this week Liverpool's Sheyi Ojo moved to Ibrox on a loan deal.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.