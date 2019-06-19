Kerr makes three changes for Scotland's must-win match

Nicola Docherty, Leanne Crichton and Claire Emslie come in to the starting XI.

Kerr's side have to defeat Argentina. Getty Images

Shelley Kerr has made three changes to her Scotland side for their must-win World Cup match against Argentina.

If Scotland fail to win they will be heading home from France and even if they take three points from the game they will still be dependent on a result elsewhere to make the knockout stage.

With everything at stake, Kerr has made a trio of changes form the team that started against Japan.

Nichola Docherty returns at left-back in place of Hayley Lauder, Leanne Crichton plays her first game of the tournament in midfield and Claire Emslie, who scored against England, plays wide left with Lizzie Arnot dropping out.

Scotland began their group games with a 2-1 defeat against England and were then defeated by the same scoreline against Japan.

A win against Argentina would give them third place in the group and a chance of progressing as one of the four best third-placed sides.