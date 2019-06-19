  • STV
Mikael Lustig confirms Celtic exit in emotional message

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Swedish defender is not renewing his contract with the Scottish champions.

Lustig won 16 trophies with Celtic.
Mikael Lustig has confirmed that he is leaving Celtic after seven-and-a-half years with the club.

The Swedish defender has reached the end of his contract and will not be extending his stay in Glasgow.

In a message posted on his Instagram page, the right-back said it was time for "a new chapter".

"I had no idea how much this club and everything that comes with it would mean to me when I signed 7.5 years ago," he said.

"It's time for me and my family to move on, start a new chapter in life. To make a post on Instagram isn't enough to express my feelings and thoughts about the situation. I wish I would've had the chance to get a proper good bye.

"I just want to say thank you to everyone I've had the honour to meet and work with at Celtic, all the players and staff. The memories will stay with me forever.

"Thank you to all of you that made Glasgow feel like home for me and my family for so many years. I will never forget your support. Hopefully I'll see you all soon. I'll definitely be back for the 10 in a row party!"

Lustig, who has 75 international caps, signed for Celtic from Rosenborg in 2012 on a Bosman move after his contract in Norway expired.

He went on to win eight consecutive Scottish Premiership titles, four Scottish Cups and four League Cups.

Last week, Celtic captain Scott Brown had expressed hope that the defender would be able to agree a new deal at Celtic Park but Lustig will now look elsewhere as he continues his career, with Belgian side Genk linked with a move to sign him.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.