Scotland out of World Cup after dramatic and controversial draw

Scotland were 3-0 ahead before a controversial penalty helped Argentina bounce back.

STV

Scotland are out of the World Cup after a dramatic night in Paris that saw the national team let a three-goal lead slip and Argentina claim a draw after a late, controversial penalty.

Kim Little, Jen Beattie and Erin Cuthbert had put Scotland in control and with every chance of making the knockout stages. But Argentina clawed their way back into the game with goals from Milagros Menendez and Florencia Bensequndo before a late VAR penalty decision that will be talked about for years to come.

Argentina had the upper hand in the opening exchanges and there was a huge let off for Scotland when Florencia Bonsequndo crossed to the back post and Mariana Larroquette smashed a header off the bar. Sole Jaimes pounced on the rebound and Lee Alexander saved her shot before the ball was scrambled away.

Moments later, Scotland were ahead. Shelley Kerr had said before the match that tactics had been tweaked to allow Little and Cuthbert to play closer together and that combination delivered the goal Scotland needed.

Cuthbert drove into the box and saw a fierce shot saved by Vanina Correa. Cuthbert latched on to the rebound and played it across goal for Little to knock in.

Scotland took energy from the goal but couldn't add to their lead before half time. Four minutes after the break, they added some comfort to the scoreline.

A corner was headed clear by Argentina but only as far as Kim Little, who fed the ball to Caroline Weir on the right. Her pinpoint cross found Beattie, who bulleted a header past Correa.

Cuthbert was a constant thorn in Argentina's side and she got her goal in the 69th minute. A header from Leanne Crichton was touched on to the post and when it fell to Cuthbert four yards out she volleyed home.

Argentina narrowed the gap five minutes later. A mix-up in defence allowed the South Americans to feed the ball to Milagros Menendez and the substitutes strode forward before slipping a shot past Alexander.

With just over ten minutes left, it got nervier yet. Argentina countered from a Scotland attack and Bonsequndo let fly with a shot from the edge of the box. Alexander tipped it on to the bar but it bounced down and over the line.

There was drama still to come.

Argentina pressed forward and Sophie Howard challenged Aldana Commetti in the box. Play continued but referee Hyank-Ok Ri called a halt to consult VAR.

After long deliberations, a penalty was awarded. Bonsequndo stepped up and Alexander saved, sparking celebrations. But a retake was ordered despite Alexander appearing to have both feet on the line when the kick was struck.

Second chance wasn't wasted by Argentina, with Bonsequndo hitting it with power.

Seconds later, despite the lengthy stoppage for the reviews and penalty, the referee called full time on a dramatic match and Scotland's hopes.