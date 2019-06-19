  • STV
  • MySTV

Scotland out of World Cup after dramatic and controversial draw

STV

Scotland were 3-0 ahead before a controversial penalty helped Argentina bounce back.

STV breaking news banner
STV

Scotland are out of the World Cup after a dramatic night in Paris that saw the national team let a three-goal lead slip and Argentina claim a draw after a late, controversial penalty.

Kim Little, Jen Beattie and Erin Cuthbert had put Scotland in control and with every chance of making the knockout stages. But Argentina clawed their way back into the game with goals from Milagros Menendez and Florencia Bensequndo before a late VAR penalty decision that will be talked about for years to come.

Argentina had the upper hand in the opening exchanges and there was a huge let off for Scotland when Florencia Bonsequndo crossed to the back post and Mariana Larroquette smashed a header off the bar. Sole Jaimes pounced on the rebound and Lee Alexander saved her shot before the ball was scrambled away.

Moments later, Scotland were ahead. Shelley Kerr had said before the match that tactics had been tweaked to allow Little and Cuthbert to play closer together and that combination delivered the goal Scotland needed.

Cuthbert drove into the box and saw a fierce shot saved by Vanina Correa. Cuthbert latched on to the rebound and played it across goal for Little to knock in.

Scotland took energy from the goal but couldn't add to their lead before half time. Four minutes after the break, they added some comfort to the scoreline.

A corner was headed clear by Argentina but only as far as Kim Little, who fed the ball to Caroline Weir on the right. Her pinpoint cross found Beattie, who bulleted a header past Correa.

Cuthbert was a constant thorn in Argentina's side and she got her goal in the 69th minute. A header from Leanne Crichton was touched on to the post and when it fell to Cuthbert four yards out she volleyed home.

Argentina narrowed the gap five minutes later. A mix-up in defence allowed the South Americans to feed the ball to Milagros Menendez and the substitutes strode forward before slipping a shot past Alexander.

With just over ten minutes left, it got nervier yet. Argentina countered from a Scotland attack and Bonsequndo let fly with a shot from the edge of the box. Alexander tipped it on to the bar but it bounced down and over the line.

There was drama still to come. 

Argentina pressed forward and Sophie Howard challenged Aldana Commetti in the box. Play continued but referee Hyank-Ok Ri called a halt to consult VAR.

After long deliberations, a penalty was awarded. Bonsequndo stepped up and Alexander saved, sparking celebrations. But a retake was ordered despite Alexander appearing to have both feet on the line when the kick was struck.

Second chance wasn't wasted by Argentina, with Bonsequndo  hitting it with power.

Seconds later, despite the lengthy stoppage for the reviews and penalty, the referee called full time on a dramatic match and Scotland's hopes.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.