Kerr bemoans 'poor' decisions as Scotland exit World Cup

The manager said she was "gutted" for the Scotland support after the 3-3 draw.

Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr believes match officials got it all wrong as the national team crashed out of the World Cup.

A late penalty, controversially retaken, handed Argentina a 3-3 draw and ended Scotland's hopes of progressing.

Having been 3-0 ahead, Kerr admitted her side had let the South Americans back into the game but she was unhappy with the refereeing throughout.

"I'm not even sure watching it numerous times," Kerr said.

"We were comfortable in the game. For 70 minutes we played well. The bottom line is we have conceded three goals but the first goal is from a free-kick, that changes the whole complexion of the game.

"I'm gutted for the players, gutted for the support but I have to say the officiating was really, really poor.

"Some of the decisions were appalling to say the least.

"It doesn't take away the fact we were comfortable in the game and conceded three goals but there is a ball on the pitch, we try and make a substitution and it's just an absolute farce."

Scotland conceded penalties in the 2-1 defeats to England and Japan but the VAR-backed decision to punish Sophie Howard's challenge on Aldana Commetti left the team devastated.

"We are just gutted just now," Kerr said.

"People will argue you can't concede three goals but it does put you under pressure when you concede one. We didn't deal with the ball around the edge of the box with the second one and obviously the third is a penalty.

"I can't really say any more about the decisions. We have been a victim of them every game. We still have to do better and see the game out but right now it's a bit raw."

