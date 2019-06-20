World Cup Diary: Familiar heartache for Scots in Paris

STV Sport's Sheelagh McLaren is in France to follow the squad on their World Cup journey.

There's no pain like the pain a Scotland team can bring.

I'm writing this as I wait for a taxi outside Parc de Princes at half past midnight. It's a new setting and a new competition but the feeling is oh too familiar.

I still haven't fully processed what happened inside the stadium and feelings may change a bit by the morning.

Having watched Scotland in every sport imaginable for far too many years, I've come to expect the unexpected and prepared for the tide of emotions that comes with it.

But this was a new form of torture.

We've had the torment of the Calcutta Cup at Twickenham this year and the heartbreak of the draw with England at Hampden in the World Cup qualifiers. But both those games involved us coming from behind before finding a way to throw it away.

Here in Paris, Shelley Kerr vowed to attack and predicted an open, exciting game. That was an understatement.

Having made the breakthrough thanks to Kim Little in the first half, Jen Beattie and Erin Cuthbert had Scotland cruising in the second half.

Thoughts were turning to 'how do we get to Grenoble?'. We should know better by now.

Instead of shutting up shop, Scotland pushed for more, looking to ensure goal difference wouldn't be an issue in their bid to make the last 16.

It backfired as Argentina pounced. Before we knew it, they were back to 3-2 and Scotland were on the rack. The added heartbreak came when the VAR penalty was awarded.

Then saved. Then retaken.

The World Cup adventure was over but not in a flash. Instead, the drawn-out agony of scrutiny, decision and kick.

The debate about video technology and the new rules on goalkeepers staying on their lines at penalties will rage on, but to have such a commanding lead and surrender it is a bigger cause for concern.

There are plenty of positives to take from getting to this stage and the inspiration these players have been to girls out here in France and back home. Hopefully, there will be a lasting legacy.

But at this moment? Scunnered, sickened ... you name it, we all felt it.

From the high of the 3-0 lead to throwing it all away, no-one does emotional rollercoasters quite like us.

