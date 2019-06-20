Scott Boyd returns to Ross County as sporting director

The 33-year-old defender leaves Kilmarnock after deciding to retire from playing.

Scott Boyd made 300 appearances for County. SNS Group

Kilmarnock defender Scott Boyd has returned to Ross County to become their new sporting director after deciding to retire from playing duties.

The centre-back, 33, made over 300 appearances for the Dingwall outfit during a nine-year spell in the Highlands.

The former Livingston and Partick Thistle defender spent the final two years of his career at Rugby Park, where he mixed playing for Steve Clarke's side with studying for a sports management degree run by global players' union FIFPro.

Now County chairman Roy MacGregor has tasked him with developing the club's commercial and business links.

"We are delighted to bring Scott back to the club in the newly created sporting director role," said MacGregor.

"Many will know that Scott started studying towards a sports management degree with FIFPro during his time with the club.

"Since graduating, Scott has combined his playing career with spending two days a week at Rugby Park gaining a valuable insight into the running of the club."

In a statement, Kilmarnock thanked Boyd for his service, saying: "With his mixture of warmth and humility, Scott was extremely popular with staff, management and players alike.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Scott for his contribution to the club and we wish him good look on his return to Dingwall."