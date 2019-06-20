Celtic appoint Nick Hammond to player recruitment role

The former Reading director of football will assist the club with transfers this summer.

Celtic have added to their recruitment team. SNS Group

Celtic have appointed Nick Hammond to help the club with player recruitment this summer and possibly beyond.

Hammond has previously worked at West Bromwich Albion as technical director and at Reading where was the club's first director of football.

Celtic say that Hammond will join the club at the start of next month.

A statement on the club website read: "Celtic Football Club announced today that Nick Hammond will be joining Celtic on July 1 to work with the club, initially across the summer period.

Nick is highly regarded across football having held director of football and technical director positions at Reading FC and West Bromwich Albion FC respectively.

Nick's knowledge, expertise and experience will be invaluable as he assists in the club's recruitment across the forthcoming period.

The club has known Nick for some time and we are delighted that he is joining Celtic.