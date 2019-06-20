Alessio welcomes challenge of following Clarke at Killie

Kilmarnock's new boss said he wants hard work and attractive football from his players.

Angelo Alessio will be assisted by former Celtic player Massimo Donati. SNS Group

New Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio has acknowledged the difficulty of following Steve Clarke's achievements at Rugby Park but says he's relishing the challenge of continuing success.

Alessio arrives in Ayrshire after a career in coaching that has seen him work as a manager in Italy's Serie C2 before becoming assistant to Antonio Conte at Siena, Juventus, Italy and Chelsea.

He says the time is right to take charge of a side and he knows it will be tough to emulate Clarke, who took the team to third place in the Premiership.

"I'm very happy to be here," Alessi said. "At this moment I'm ready for this job. I wanted this job because I believe I can start a new career as manager in the right way.

"Kilmarnock last season had a great season. But I need the players and the squad to continue to work hard to stay on top of the league.

"I think Steve Clarke did a great job and got great results here. For me, this is a big challenge - but I'm ready to continue this way.

"The challenge will be very hard because for the first time in a long time Kilmarnock finish third.

"But I always live under pressure because every year Antonio and I start out looking to win. Not to finish second, to win.

"I will push the players to develop and perform very well so we can stay at the top."

Alessio revealed he remains in contact with Conte, who is now manager at Inter Milan, and that the connection could see some loan players coming from Italy to Scotland.

"I spoke with Antonio," he said. "We were together for eight years, a long time, and won a lot of trophies and titles but he understands my dream and my desire to start a new career. I think he's happy for me and wished me good luck.

"It's possible we can take some good young players (from Inter) and bring them here.

"I'm happy that the players we have stay here but of course I think there will be a few changes.

"My idea for football is to play attractive football.

"Last season the players gave their best performance but in my experience, if you want to continue to win you have to work hard every day to try to find improvements."

Kilmarnock majority shareholder Billy Bowie said Alessio stood out from the other candidates who interviewed for the job and that he had all the tools needed to take the team on. And Bowie added that the italian would benefit from an increased budget to improve the squad.

"Angelo was one of the final candidates to come along through the interview process but the research he had actually done on Kilmarnock and what he knew showed he had taken the time to find out what the club was all about and what our core values were," he said.

"He came across very well and did well to get the job.

"I've always said from the beginning that as things grow within the club, everything else grows with it. So with the success we had last year things are growing. That means there will be an improved budget from last season."

