  • STV
  • MySTV

Alessio welcomes challenge of following Clarke at Killie

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Ronnie Charters

Kilmarnock's new boss said he wants hard work and attractive football from his players.

Angelo Alessio will be assisted by former Celtic player Massimo Donati.
Angelo Alessio will be assisted by former Celtic player Massimo Donati. SNS Group

New Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio has acknowledged the difficulty of following Steve Clarke's achievements at Rugby Park but says he's relishing the challenge of continuing success.

Alessio arrives in Ayrshire after a career in coaching that has seen him work as a manager in Italy's Serie C2 before becoming assistant to Antonio Conte at Siena, Juventus, Italy and Chelsea.

He says the time is right to take charge of a side and he knows it will be tough to emulate Clarke, who took the team to third place in the Premiership.

"I'm very happy to be here," Alessi said. "At this moment I'm ready for this job. I wanted this job because I believe I can start a new career as manager in the right way.

"Kilmarnock last season had a great season. But I need the players and the squad to continue to work hard to stay on top of the league.

"I think Steve Clarke did a great job and got great results here. For me, this is a big challenge - but I'm ready to continue this way.

"The challenge will be very hard because for the first time in a long time Kilmarnock finish third.

"But I always live under pressure because every year Antonio and I start out looking to win. Not to finish second, to win.

"I will push the players to develop and perform very well so we can stay at the top."

Alessio revealed he remains in contact with Conte, who is now manager at Inter Milan, and that the connection could see some loan players coming from Italy to Scotland.

"I spoke with Antonio," he said. "We were together for eight years, a long time, and won a lot of trophies and titles but he understands my dream and my desire to start a new career. I think he's happy for me and wished me good luck.

"It's possible we can take some good young players (from Inter) and bring them here.

"I'm happy that the players we have stay here but of course I think there will be a few changes.

"My idea for football is to play attractive football.

"Last season the players gave their best performance but in my experience, if you want to continue to win you have to work hard every day to try to find improvements."

Kilmarnock majority shareholder Billy Bowie said Alessio stood out from the other candidates who interviewed for the job and that he had all the tools needed to take the team on. And Bowie added that the italian would benefit from an increased budget to improve the squad.

"Angelo was one of the final candidates to come along through the interview process but the research he had actually done on Kilmarnock and what he knew showed he had taken the time to find out what the club was all about and what our core values were," he said.

"He came across very well and did well to get the job.

"I've always said from the beginning that as things grow within the club, everything else grows with it. So with the success we had last year things are growing. That means there will be an improved budget from last season."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.