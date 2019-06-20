Motherwell star David Turnbull set to sign for Celtic

The 19-year-old is poised to join the Hoops after rejecting a move to Norwich City.

Move: Turnbull is Celtic-bound. SNS Group

Motherwell star David Turnbull's move to Celtic is back on after a dramatic twist in this transfer tale.

The Scottish champions, who had previously had a bid of £3m accepted by the Steelmen, had dropped their interest in the player following negotiations over personal terms.

Turnbull then seemed set for a move to the English Premier League after Norwich City had a bid accepted for the talented teenager.

But in a sensational twist talks between the player's representatives and Celtic are back on and Turnbull is set to pen a four-year deal with the Parkhead club on Friday.

It is understood Turnbull has turned down a more lucrative offer from the Canaries in favour of joining Celtic as he wants to chase trophies with the Hoops.