Celtic start Premiership title defence against St Johnstone

Kilmarnock host Rangers and Aberdeen take on Hearts during the opening weekend.

Champions: Celtic kick off title defence against St Johnstone. SNS Group

The Scottish Premiership fixtures for season 2019/20 have been released.

Champions Celtic's title defence will begin at home to St Johnstone on Saturday, August 3 as Neil Lennon's men begin their bid to clinch a ninth league title in a row.

Steven Gerrard will begin his second season at Rangers away to Kilmarnock and their new manager Angelo Alessio on Sunday, August 4.

Aberdeen will kick off against Hearts at Pittodrie and Hibernian will play St Mirren at Easter Road.

Newly promoted Ross County will play Hamilton at home on their return to the top flight and Livingston will take on Motherwell.

Celtci will travel to Motherwell for their second game and Rangers will host Hibernian in their first home game of the new season.

The first Old firm clash of the season will be at Ibrox on August 31 and the first Edinburgh derby will be played at Easter Road on September 21.