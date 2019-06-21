Kearney could leave St Mirren over differences with chairman

Saints manager's relationship with Gordon Scott has broken down, STV understands.

Oran Kearney kept St Mirren in the Premiership in his first season. SNS

Oran Kearney's future as St Mirren manager is in serious doubt after a breakdown in his relationship with chairman Gordon Scott, STV can reveal.

Kearney has become a fans' favourite at the Buddies after securing the club's Premiership status, but his spell in Paisley may be shortlived.

STV has learned that frank views were exchanged between the 40-year-old and the Saints supremo during a meeting earlier this week.

The issue, we understand, centres on Kearney's commute. The St Mirren manager travels to Ballymoney in Northern Ireland every weekend, where his wife and family live.

In an interview with STV last month, Scott - who has a 51% stake in the club - said he hoped his manager would eventually permanently base himself in Scotland.

"I think he has settled to a degree," he said. "He wants to continue commuting back and forward occasionally back home.

"It's hard for him. He's got a wonderful family and a wonderful life back home. I would like to think he's settled now and in the long term would move over here."

Kearney succeeded Alan Stubbs in September last year. He has a further two years left on his contract.

The first team squad is due to return for pre-season training next week.

