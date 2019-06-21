Rangers sign defender George Edmundson from Oldham
The 21-year-old, who came through the youth ranks at Oldham, has signed a four-year deal.
Rangers have signed defender George Edmundson from Oldham Athletic.
The 21-year-old will go into Steven Gerrard's squad after agreeing a four-year deal with the Ibrox club.
Edmundson came through the youth ranks at Oldham and had several loan spells before cementing his place in the first team.
He played for the English League Two outfit when they shocked Premiership side Fulham 2-1 in last season's FA Cup.
