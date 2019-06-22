Rangers agree deal to sign Charlton midfielder Joe Aribo

The 22-year-old midfielder scored ten goals in 39 appearances last season.

Rangers have agreed a deal to sign Joe Aribo on a four-year contract.

Charlton star Aribo is out of contract this summer and has attracted interest from a number of clubs, with Addicks boss Lee Bowyer revealing English Premier League sides have enquired about the player.

But STV understands Rangers have won the race for his signature and are set to pick him up for a cut-price compensation payment.

The 22-year-old midfielder scored ten goals in 39 appearances last season, helping Charlton secure promotion to the Championship.

The player is set to undergo a medical on Monday and, barring any last minute hitches, is expected to join the Rangers squad in Portugal for the club's pre-season training camp.

Steven Gerrard has already made several signings as he looks to build on last season's second-place finish in the league.

George Edmundson, Steven Davis, Jake Hastie, Jordan Jones and Greg Stewart all agreed permanent deals and Liverpool's Sheyi Ojo moved to Glasgow on a season long loan.