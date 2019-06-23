St Mirren manager not to return for pre-season training

Oran Kearney's relationship with Saints chairman Gordon Scott has broken down.

Oran Kearney: His relationship with the chairman has broken down.

The future of St Mirren manager Oran Kearney is in fresh doubt after the club told him not to attend the first day of pre-season training, STV has learned.

The Northern Irishman's relationship with Saints chairman Gordon Scott has broken down following a dispute over Kearney's commute.

The 40-year-old travels to Ballymoney in Northern Ireland every weekend, where his wife and family live.

Manager: Kearney joined the club in September. SNS Group

STV understands Kearney and Scott exchanged frank views over the matter during a meeting last week.

After securing the club's top flight status with a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Dundee United last month, the first team squad is due to return for pre-season training on Monday.

Kearney, who was appointed manger of the Paisley club in September last year, quickly established himself as a fans' favourite. He has two years left on his contract.