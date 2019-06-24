James McPake: Kenny Miller approached me to leave Dundee

McPake says he is getting the right blend of players in for the Championship.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6051607502001-james-mcpake.jpg" />

Dundee manager James McPake has said Kenny Miller leaves the club with his best wishes after the veteran striker decided he wanted to move on.

Miller was the club's top scorer last season with eight goals in 35 games as the side failed to avoid relegation from the top flight.

Dundee announced on Monday Miller was to leave by mutual consent and McPake said the forward had instigated the conversation about his future.

"Kenny came to me," he told STV. "We had a chat and he thought it was best if he moved on.

"Kenny was great for me in the week I had [at the end of the season]. And he's been great in the last two days.

"So I would just wish Kenny well in the future."

Asked if Miller's exit would free up wages for another signing, McPake said he already needed to recruit a striker and the change may mean another player coming in.

"We were always a striker light anyway so we know that, even with Kenny here," he said. "In the background we're taking our time. The recruitment process is going on.

"Kenny's out so that could mean another one in on top of the striker we're hoping to get in and of course any time a player goes out that salary frees up. That's just a fact at any football club.

"We're still looking and it doesn't change too much but we're maybe just one more lighter."

Having only been confirmed as the Jim McIntyre's permanent successor after the end of the season, McPake is having to adjust to his first management job while preparing a squad for the challenge of winning promotion to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

He's already added Declan McDaid, Josh Todd, Jordan McGhee, Shaun Byrne and Jordan Marshall to improve his squad and says potential is at the front of his mind when recruiting.

"We're bringing in a team that we think can get us out of this league and compete in the Premiership," he said. "Every player we sign is to look at that. We're not just bringing people in to fill spaces, it's not what we're going to do.

"We're signing players with potential but potential with quality. We're bringing in experience as well and it's going to be a good mix, I think.

"It's a long season but it will be exciting and I can't wait to get the games going. Before that we've to get the players physically fit and ready, then we've got the Betfred Cup so of course the biggest aim is the league but we're not going to take anything for granted right now.

"We want to get the players fit and strong and then we want to get a team on the park that the fans can be proud of."

