Oran Kearney leaves St Mirren after nine months in charge

Oran Kearney led St Mirren to safety last season. SNS Group

Oran Kearney has parted company with St Mirren after just nine months in charge at the club.

The Northern Irishman's relationship with Saints chairman Gordon Scott had broken down following a dispute over Kearney's commute.

The 40-year-old travels to Ballymoney in Northern Ireland every weekend, where his wife and family live.

STV understands Kearney and Scott exchanged frank views over the matter during a meeting last week.

The club have now confirmed Kearney's departure and said they will be looking to appoint a replacement as soon as possible.

A statement said: "The club wish to thank Oran for his time in charge and wish him every success in the future."

Kearney, who was appointed manager of the Paisley club in September last year, quickly established himself as a fans' favourite.

The former Coleraine boss was handed the task of avoiding relegation following a disastrous start to the season under Alan Stubbs and achieved that with a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Dundee United last month.