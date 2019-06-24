Gerrard aware of Derby interest but committed to Rangers

The Rangers manager says his full focus is on preparing his squad for next season.

Steven Gerrard is preparing his Rangers players for Europa League qualifiers. SNS Group

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed he is aware of Derby County's interest in him but says he is focused on the job at Ibrox and more than happy in his current role.

Gerrard was linked with Derby as the English Championship club prepare to replace Frank Lampard if, as expected, he becomes the new Chelsea manager.

The Rangers boss said there was no reason for him to be distracted from preparing for the new season and said that the situation was the same as any player being connected with a move.

"Yes, I'm aware of it," Gerrard told Sky Sports. "But there's nothing to say on it.

"I'm very happy to be the Rangers manager.

"My focus is on the up and coming season.

I think it's very similar to when there's noise around players.

"I ask the players to stay focused on the job."

When asked if he was aware of the reports or specific interest, the Rangers boss replied: "Both".

"Nothing has changed in my mind," he said. "I was very lucky and appreciative of the offer that I got twelve months ago.

"I came in very focused in season one and nothing has changed in my mind.

"I'm delighted to be the Rangers manager. I'm managing one of the biggest football clubs you can manage. Nothing has changed."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.