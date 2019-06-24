  • STV
Gary Mackay-Steven completes move to New York City FC

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The winger has moved to Major League Soccer after leaving Aberdeen.

Mackay-Steven has moved across the Atlantic.
Mackay-Steven has moved across the Atlantic.

Gary Mackay-Steven has completed his move to New York City FC, signing a "multi-year" contract with the MLS outfit.

The winger had reached the end of his deal with Aberdeen and had offers to remain at Pittodrie with Portsmouth also credited with an interest in his signature.

A move to America had been mooted some time ago and Mackay-Steven has now completed the move, saying he believes New York City will be a good fit for his style.

"I'm delighted to finally sign on the dotted line," he told the club website. "I can't wait to hit the ground running and make my debut in the blue shirt. I can't wait to show what I can do to the fans in Yankee Stadium.

"The lure of playing in America and in MLS is really attractive to me. It's always been a draw for me, it's hard to say no. I can't wait to get started.    

"You see NYCFC from afar and the way they play football is the way it should be played. A player like me, coming into an atmosphere when the philosophy is in place, it is going to be enjoyable. I want to learn as much as I can and hopefully hit the ground running.   

"I like to take people on in the 1 v 1 situations. I like to make things happen and to get fans off their seats. Hopefully I can do that in New York and show what I'm all about. I feel everything is in place to win a trophy. A squad like New York, with the structure in place, it's really in the team's grasps and hopefully I can chip in with goals and assists."

New York City FC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna said:   "Gary is a player we have been tracking for some time and we're excited to add him to our squad.

"He's an out-and-out winger that can play on both sides of the pitch and strengthens our attacking options.    

"We have a core group of experienced players who form the spine of our team and Gary possesses the same leadership qualities that already exist in our locker room.

"He's played in big games in Europe and has been part of title-winning teams and we're really excited to have him join NYCFC."   

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.