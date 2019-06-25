Celtic reject 'ridiculous' West Brom claims over Burke

The club were accused of poor management during Oliver Burke's loan spell in Glasgow.

Burke scored four goals in his spell at Celtic. SNS Group

Celtic have hit back at West Brom's claims that Neil Lennon acted unprofessionally in his handling of loan player Oliver Burke.

Burke joined the club on a loan deal from West Bromwich Albion in January but after regular game time under Brendan Rodgers he became more of a fringe player after Neil Lennon took over in February.

The Scotland striker has now returned to West Brom and the Championship club's technical director Luke Dowling has been critical of Lennon and how he handled Burke.

He told the Express and Star: "He won't be going anywhere near Celtic with the current manager.

"We sent Oli to Celtic in good faith with Brendan Rodgers and Lee Congerton.

"There were some really good people up there that wanted to take Oli and wanted to play him.

"Once Brendan left to go to Leicester, the treatment he got from the manager that's in place now is something we don't expect for one of our players.

"He won't be going anywhere near Celtic FC."

That prompted a statement from Celtic saying the claims were "ridiculous" and saying they have had no direct contact with West Brom.

It read: "These comments, which question the professionalism of both Neil and Celtic Football Club, are ridiculous and completely inaccurate. West Brom have made no contact whatsoever with either Neil or the club in relation to Oliver.

'As with every player who comes to Celtic, Oliver received the very best of treatment and every support and opportunity. We wish Oliver the very best for the future."