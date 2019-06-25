Hibs announce signing of striker Christian Doidge

Doidge moves from Forest Green Rovers where he scored 66 goals in 122 games.

Doidge has become Hibs' fourth summer signing. SNS Group

Hibs have completed the signing of Forest Green Rovers striker Christian Doidge as Paul Heckingbottom continues to shape his squad for the new season.

The 26-year-old Welshman has signed a three-year contract at Easter Road and hibs have paid Rovers an undisclosed fee.

Doidge scored 14 goals with Rovers in England's League Two last season and also scored for Bolton while on loan in the Championship.

Bolton were keen to secure his services on a permanent basis but financial problems at the club scuppered a move.

Their loss has turned out to be Hibs' gain with Heckingbottom adding more firepower to his squad ahead of the new season.

The Hibs boss told the club's official website: "We think Christian's signing is a real statement of intent and I'm delighted we were able to fend off other interested clubs to secure his signature.

"The recruitment staff here have been looking at Christian for a while now and he's also someone who was on my radar.

"We think he's well suited to Scottish football, whether that's leading the line or working with a partner.

"Christian is intelligent, has good movement, scores different types of goals, can handle himself physically and will press well from the front.

"He gives us something different up top."

And Doidge said that Heckinbottom's clear plans helped sell him on the move.

"I felt like I knew exactly what he wanted from me within 10 seconds," the striker said. "He's very clear in his instructions and I think it will really suit my game.

"I'm looking forward to working under him.

"I like getting after the ball with a high work-rate, making a nuisance of myself for defenders and playing off the shoulder. I like to attack crosses - just an all-round number nine, really."