Turnbull's move to Celtic could be off after medical issue

Celtic agreed a £3m fee with Motherwell for the teenage midfielder.

Turnbull: Move to Celtic could be off. SNS Group

David Turnbull's move from Motherwell to Celtic could be off after an issue emerged during the players' medical.

Last week, the Steelmen accepted an offer of £3m from the Premiership champions for the talented teenager.

English side Norwich City also had a bid accepted after Celtic appeared to pull out of the deal.

But after a u-turn the 19-year-old midfielder returned to Glasgow and agreed personal terms with the Hoops to be Neil Lennon's first signing since his return to the club.

However after a medical the move appears to have hit another bump on the road.

Following this latest development, in light of his medical, the two clubs are in discussions with how best to deal with the situation going forward.

