Kenny Miller signs for Partick Thistle after Dundee exit
Veteran striker said he was 'absolutely delighted' to sign one-year deal at Firhill.
Partick Thistle have signed Kenny Miller after the former Scotland striker left Dundee.
Miller, 39, has agreed a one-year deal with Gary Caldwell's club after just one season at Dens Park.
The former Rangers and Celtic forward is Partick's fifth summer signing and will wear the number nine shirt at Firhill.
Miller told his new club's website: "I'm absolutely delighted to come here and work with someone whose views on football align very closely with my own.
"It's fair to say he has had a few bumps along the way but the detail the manager goes into and the way he speaks about football is something I can very closely identify with."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.