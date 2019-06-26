St Mirren set to hold talks with Alloa manager Jim Goodwin

Saints given permission to discuss vacancy with Goodwin after Oran Kearney left.

Goodwin: St Mirren have approached former player. SNS Group

St Mirren have been granted permission to speak to Alloa manager Jim Goodwin.

STV News has learned that the Paisley club approached Alloa with a view of bringing the Irishman in to replace outgoing manager Oran Kearney.

Goodwin, who is currently in a player-manager position with the Championship club, played more than 150 games for St Mirren during a five-year spell with the club between 2011-2016.

St Mirren confirmed Oran Kearney's departure from the club on Monday.

The Northern Irishman's relationship with Saints chairman Gordon Scott had broken down following a dispute over Kearney's commute.

The 40-year-old travels to Ballymoney in Northern Ireland every weekend, where his wife and family live.

STV understands Kearney and Scott exchanged frank views over the matter during a meeting last week.

