Rangers sign midfielder Joe Aribo from Charlton Athletic

The 22-year-old has signed a four-year contract at Ibrox, subject to international clearance.

Joe Aribo is Steven Gerrard's latest signing. Getty images

Rangers have completed the signing of Joe Aribo from Charlton Athletic.

The 22-year-old has signed a four-year deal to move to Ibrox, with Charlton picking up a compensation fee as he travels north after his deal at the Valley ended.

The midfielder becomes Steven Gerrard's seventh signing for next season, following Jordan Jones, Jake Hastie, Greg Stewart, Steven Davis, George Edmundson and Sheyi Ojo through the door.

Gerrard told Rangers' official website: "There were a lot of clubs in for Joe around Europe, in the Premier League and the Championship.

"There was a lot of interest in him but for me it's just another top player joining Rangers.

"He's mobile, dynamic, can burst past a player and create and score goals. There is room for him to develop but he'll give us something we've not got in the midfield department.

"He's left footed, which is something we don't have in our midfield at the moment so he'll give us more balance. We have a good midfield but currently we don't have a player with Joe's characteristics.

"He is tall, athletic and quick. He's a box-to-box player and is not afraid to open the door when he gets around the box and he can unlock defences.

"We're confident we can turn Joe into an even better player and I'm really looking forward to working with him.

"He's still young and we firmly believe there is a lot to come from him, but we need to be patient in order to allow him to continue his development and to improve as a player with the club."

