David Turnbull's move from Motherwell to Celtic collapses 

The midfielder is remaining at Fir Park after further talks between the clubs took place.

David Turnbull will not be moving to Celtic. SNS Group

David Turnbull's proposed move from Motherwell to Celtic has fallen through after an issue with the player's medical and further negotiations between the clubs.

A fee of around £3m had been agreed for the midfielder, who scored 15 goals last season, but the player rejected an initial contract offer from the Scottish champions.

A deal was struck after further negotiations with the player and his representatives but an issue with Turnbull's knee was discovered during his medical.

Motherwell have said Celtic then sought to renegotiate the terms of the transfer but agreement could not be reached.

Turnbull remains at Fir Park and will now have surgery and a spell on the sidelines.

A Motherwell spokesperson said: "An agreement was reached with the Glasgow club on 12 June, subject to the player agreeing personal terms, which he did, and undergoing a medical.

"During that medical process, an issue was identified that will require David to have immediate preventative surgery and subsequent rehabilitation.

"Celtic were still keen to sign the player despite this matter arising. But having presented revised transfer terms to Motherwell, the clubs could not reach an agreement.

"David will now remain at Fir Park and will shortly have an operation which will rule him out of any football for an extended period, the exact length to be determined following surgery.

"We will give David all the support he needs during this process. We wish him the best with his procedure and rehabilitation, and look forward to watching him play in claret and amber again in the near future."

In a statement on the club website, Celtic wished Turnbull all the best in his recovery.

A spokesperson said: "It is unfortunate that we were not able to proceed with the transfer of David to Celtic, having agreed a significant fee with Motherwell and reaching agreement with the player.

"It is regrettable that David will be out of action for a considerable length of time and, clearly, these circumstances are totally outwith the club's control. We did everything we could to find a solution.

"We would like to thank David and his representatives for the professionalism they have shown throughout. We also thank Motherwell FC for the way they have handled this process.

"We wish David all the very best with the operation and every success for the future."

