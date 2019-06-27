Christopher Jullien to undergo medical ahead of Celtic move

The Toulouse defender is close to becoming Celtic's first signing of the summer.

Jullien is set to move to the Scottish champions. Getty Images

French defender Christopher Jullien has travelled to the UK to undergo a medical ahead of signing for Celtic.

The clubs have agreed an €8m fee for the 26-year-old, who would be Neil Lennon's first signing of the summer.

The former French Under-20 player was identified as a target earlier this year and looks set to be a high-profile signing before the club embarks on Champions League qualification.

Jullien started his career at Auxerre before two years at Freiburg but has risen to prominence at Toulouse where he has been a regular performer in Ligue 1 for the past three seasons.

Speaking before the player travelled to the UK, Celtic manager Neil Lennon said he was keen to get Jullien on board.

He said: "It's a player that we've identified for a long time, even before my time here, hopefully we can get that one over the line soon."