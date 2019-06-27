McInnes gives lowdown on Aberdeen's summer signings

Greg Leigh, Jon Gallagher and Craig Bryson have all joined the squad in the last week.

Derek McInnes has spoken about the impact his recent signings can have on the team after putting them through their paces at their summer training camp.

Aberdeen have travelled to Ireland to prepare for their Europa League qualifiers and have a number of new signings in the squad.

McInnes said in addition to the physical work the players would be put through, the trip would help new arrivals settle in and get to know their teammates.

In addition to the return of Ash Taylor, McInnes has secured the services of Curtis Main, Ryan Hedges, Jon Gallagher, Greig Leigh and Craig Bryson.

The manager spoke to STV about Gallagher, Leigh and Bryson and how he sees them contributing over the season.

"When you look at the out of contract list, there's not much better than Craig Bryson," he said. "When you lose someone with the influence of Graeme Shinnie then to get Craig's experience, ability and personality is a real coup for us."

On Gallagher, McInnes believes the winger can begin to develop his potential at Pittodrie.

"We had a lot of communication with Atlanta and Jon came onto our radar a couple of months ago," he said. "We've watched from afar and we think he's someone who can push to get in our team.

"He has good flexibility for playing different positions."

And he revealed he rated Leigh highly and had shortlisted the player for a January move if he hadn't been able to hold on to Max Lowe.

Aberdeen's preparations for the new season will continue with a friendly against Connah's Quay Nomads on Saturday.

