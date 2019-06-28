  • STV
St Mirren appoint former player Jim Goodwin as manager

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Goodwin joins Saints from Alloa and has agreed a three-year contract.

Goodwin has returned to St Mirren.
Goodwin has returned to St Mirren. SNS Group

St Mirren have appointed their former captain Jim Goodwin as manager.

The Irishman has signed a three-year deal in Paisley after Alloa granted permission for Goodwin to discuss the managerial vacancy. Coach Lee Sharp will also make the move with Goodwin.

St Mirren parted company with Oran Kearney this week but moved quickly to identify his successor.

"I am absolutely delighted to have been offered the job as manager of this great club," Goodwin said.

"I had three wonderful seasons at Alloa and loved every minute of it, but the opportunity to come back to the place where I had my most memorable spell as a player was too good to turn down.

"This is a very proud moment for me and one I will never take for granted. I'm looking forward to meeting the staff and players next week, and genuinely can't wait to get started."

Chairman Gordon Scott said: "I am absolutely delighted to welcome Jim back to St Mirren.

"He was a firm fans favourite as a player here and I know he will receive terrific backing from our support as our new manager.

"I would like to thank Alloa Athletic for their co-operation in allowing us the opportunity to speak with Jim."

Goodwin is a popular figure at St Mirren after playing for the club from 2011 to 2016 and lifting the League Cup as captain during his time in Paisley.

After leaving St Mirren, Goodwin signed for Alloa as a player but was appointed as manager just months later when Jack Ross left.

He led Alloa through the play-offs and into the Championship in 2018 and then kept the part-time side in the division last season.

Alloa chairman Mike Mulraney thanked Goodwin and sharp in a message to fans on the club's website: "Obviously the Alloa Athletic fans will be disappointed that we have lost another manager, but we are sure you will agree with the board that both go with our gratitude for the outstanding service they have given Alloa Athletic Football Club.

"We are sure they will be a success in the future and we wish them well.

"Special mention must go to Jim who has had an outstanding tenure as Alloa manager and has given everything to the club in his time here. His effort has been reflected in the results the team have achieved.

We would also like to record that St. Mirren have conducted the process impeccably at all times."

