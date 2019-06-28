Celtic complete signing of defender Christopher Jullien

The stopper has moved from Toulouse and signed a four-year deal with the Parkhead club.

Jullien is Neil Lennon's first summer signing. Getty Images

Celtic have completed the signing of French defender Christopher Jullien.

The centre-back has moved from Toulouse in a deal worth around £7m and has signed a four-year deal with the Scottish champions.

Jullien started his career at Auxerre before two years at Freiburg but has risen to prominence at Toulouse where he has been a regular performer in Ligue 1 for the past three seasons.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon said: "We are absolutely delighted to bring Christopher to Celtic. He is a quality player with great attributes and we are very much looking forward to him joining the squad and working with him.

"We've got a squad of great quality already here at the club, who have achieved incredible success over the past few seasons, but it's always good to add further quality to the group, and that's what we've got with Christopher.

"I know the players will be delighted to welcome him into the squad, and I know he will be keen to play his part in the seasons ahead as we look to deliver further success for our supporters."

