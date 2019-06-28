  • STV
Jullien shrugs off price tag and targets Celtic trophies

Andy Coyle Ronnie Charters

The defender says he wants to continue developing his game in Glasgow.

Christopher Jullien says he can handle the pressure of a big price tag and is looking forward to "chasing trophies" at Celtic.

The French defender completed his move from Toulouse for a fee in the region of £7m and will now join Neil Lennon's squad as they prepare for Champions League qualifying.

He'll walk into the changing room as the second most expensive Celtic signing ever but says that won't be on his mind when he is aiming to thrive under the pressure of winning silverware.

He said: "I'm not really focusing on the fee, more on what I can do.

"I know that this team last year did a really good job. That's a good pressure for me. I'm coming into a team that wins a lot of things and know I'll do my best to bring everything I can to the table and to do the same things again.

"It's a really exciting time for my career to come to such a historic club, the best club in Scotland.

"I can't wait to get started. When you start playing football, you want to leave a legacy. The fact you can chase some trophies here was a really good thing in my mind.

"For me every day you can progress and that's my goal. I said to the manager a few days ago, 'I really hope your staff is ready for me because I'm going to be on their back a lot'. My goal is to come here, progress a lot and become another man."

The 26-year-old was identified as a signing target during Brendan Rodgers time at the club but Jullien revealed the lengths that Neil Lennon had gone to in order to make sure things went smoothly.

"I've been speaking with the manager for the last three days," Jullien said. "He came to Paris on his birthday to meet me, so I have to thank him for that.

"It was really nice for him to come to me and make that first contact. He's a really nice guy and I can't wait to join his team and work for him.

"He was in the training camp but he told me he was excited to meet me in Paris and for me it's a great feeling to have a coach who really wants you and was just happy to see me."

