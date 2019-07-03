Paul Hartley named manager of SPFL newcomers Cove Rangers

The former Falkirk and Dundee boss takes charge at the Highland League champions.

Hartley: New job at Cove Rangers. SNS

Paul Hartley has been named as the new manager of SPFL newcomers Cove Rangers.

The former Dundee and Falkirk boss replaces John Sheran and Graeme Mathieson, who led the Highland League champions into League Two.

Hartley, 42, secured back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship while Alloa Athletic manager between 2011 and 2014.

Sheran suffered a heart attack in April and has now been appointed director of football at Cove.

Gordon Young, who was ex-Hearts and Celtic midfielder Hartley's assistant at Falkirk, will also form part of the new management team.

Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse said: "We are delighted Paul Hartley, Gordon Young and Tam Ritchie have agreed to join us.

"The changes to our management team were imposed upon us after John decided he could no longer continue as co-manager.

"We appreciate everything that John and Graeme have done for the club and saw this as an opportunity to bring in an experienced SPFL management team with a proven track record.

"We are delighted to appoint our first full-time football manager and believe that Paul has everything required to ensure that we are prepared for life in the SPFL.

"Both Paul and Gordon are highly qualified coaches who have worked at the very top level in both club and international football. "

