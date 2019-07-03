St Mirren admit defeat in bid to keep Mihai Popescu

Defender returns to Dinamo Bucharest after successful loan stint in Paisley.

Mihai Popescu played a crucial role for St Mirren last season. SNS

St Mirren have admitted defeat in their bid to keep Romanian defender Mihai Popescu at the club.

They had hoped to extend his loan from Dinamo Bucharest for another season, but said the player's representatives had been "unrealistic" in their demands.

Popescu, 26, played a crucial role in keeping St Mirren in the Premiership last season.

In a statement, St Mirren said: "We can confirm that Mihai Popescu has returned to Dinamo Bucharest following the expiry of his loan agreement.

"The club had hoped to extend Mihai's loan for a further season and believed we had reached an agreement with his representatives.

"However, unfortunately demands from Mihai's representatives changed and became unrealistic.

"We are disappointed that we were unable to reach an agreement with Mihai but we continue to press on with other targets.

"We would like to thank Mihai for his contributions last season and wish him all the best in his future career."