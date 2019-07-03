Celtic set to sign Rapid Vienna defender Bolingoli-Mbombo

Belgian left-back is undergoing a medical ahead of £3m move to the champions, STV understands.

Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo does battle with Celtic captain Scott Brown during a 2017 friendly. SNS

Rapid Vienna defender Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo is set to undergo a medical ahead of a proposed move to Celtic, STV understands.

The Parkhead club have agreed a fee in the region of £3m for the left-back, with manager Neil Lennon admitting the move is close to completion.

The Celtic boss is on the hunt for cover for Kieran Tierney - who was the subject of a failed bid by Arsenal.

The Austrian club confirmed on Twitter that the player has been given permission to leave their training ground yesterday.

They said: "Today Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo is no longer in Bad Zell (training camp). Our number five received permission to leave the training camp yesterday. If there is more news about him, we will get back to you!"

Bolingoli-Mbombo played 42 times for Vienna last season, including against Rangers in the Europa League, scoring twice and assisting another five.

The 24-year-old would become Lennon's third summer signing and could be available to face Sarajevo in Celtic's first Champions League qualifier on Tuesday.

