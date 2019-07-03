Oran Kearney set to rejoin Coleraine after St Mirren exit

The 40-year-old parted company with the Buddies following just nine months in charge.

Oran Kearney: Kept St Mirren in the Premiership. SNS

Former St Mirren boss Oran Kearney is set to be appointed Coleraine manager - the Northern Irish club he left to join the Buddies last year.

Speaking to STV, the Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry said: "Over last three or four days we made contact with Oran Kearney and we are very close to reaching an agreement for him to return to the club as our manager."



The 40-year-old parted company with St Mirren last month after just nine months in charge.

His relationship with chairman Gordon Scott broke down following a dispute over Kearney's commute.

Kearney guided St Mirren to safety during his time in Paisley after a dramatic penalty shootout win over Dundee United.