Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo joins Celtic on a four-year deal
The Belgian moves to the Scottish Premiership champions after two years with Rapid Vienna.
Celtic Football Club has signed Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo on a four-year deal from Rapid Vienna.
The Belgian, who can play in a variety of left-sided roles, moves to the Scottish Premiership champions after two years with the Austrian side, and having played his first ever game for Rapid Vienna against Celtic in a preseason friendly back in 2017.
The 24-year-old began his career with Club Brugge, spending four years there before moving to Austria. During that time, he made 73 appearances for the club and scored three goals.
