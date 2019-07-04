  • STV
McInnes 'delighted' to keep James Wilson at Aberdeen

Former Manchester United striker returns to Pittodrie following last season's loan.

James Wilson has signed a two-year deal with Aberdeen. SNS

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is thrilled that James Wilson agreed to make a permanent move to Pittodrie.

The 23-year-old attacker was on loan from Manchester United last season but after being freed from the Old Trafford club, he signed a two-year deal with the Granite City men.

McInnes is glad to have the England Under-21 international - who came through the ranks at United and had loan spells at Brighton, Derby County and Sheffield United - back at the Premiership club.

He told Aberdeen's official website: "I'm delighted to have James back. He is a young player who has had to deal with a lot in a short space of time, but he's got his whole career ahead of him.

"We feel that he showed glimpses towards the end of last season how effective a player he can be and what a positive impact he can have on the team.

"We want to try and build on that now that he is an Aberdeen player and not a Manchester United player."

Wilson, who scored four goals in 32 appearances last season, told Red TV that the sense of well-being he felt at Aberdeen led to his return.

He said: "There is a lot of money in football these days and sometimes that can be the deciding factor.

"But for me, at this point, the big thing was about being content, comfortable and happy and I am just ready to work for the team I have been integrated to and I look forward to that.

"The group of players is brilliant. I really enjoyed working with the staff and everyone behind the scenes. I haven't got a bad word to say, that is why I'm back here.

"There were other offers but this was a fairly easy decision for me to make."

