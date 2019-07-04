Bolingoli sought no Tierney assurances before Celtic move

The Belgian left-back completed his move from Rapid Vienna on Wednesday.

Belgian left-back Boli Bolingoli sought no assurances over Kieran Tierney's future before signing for Celtic.

The 24-year-old completed his move from Rapid Vienna on Wednesday night amid interest in his fellow left-back Tierney from Arsenal and Napoli.

Bolingoli said: "I didn't ask if the player was going to stay or not. I came here for the club and to make history.

"If he is going to stay or not, it's going to change nothing for my decision at all.

"It's always healthy competition to have a colleague like this player. He is a good player, I have heard a lot of positive things about him.

"I am always open for healthy competition and if he stays we will work together and try to give everything to the club."

Bolingoli-Mbombo started his career with Club Brugge before moving to Rapid Vienna.

He made 73 appearances for the Austrian club, scoring four times.

On signing for the Scottish champions, he said: "I feel very grateful to be here and to be part of this family.

"Celtic is a big club, the best club in Scotland and I can't wait to get started. It is a really big club in Europe and once you hear that Celtic are interested then you don't say no.

"It is a nice move for me to make the next step in my career and I want to help write history at this club.

"To play for Celtic at this stadium will be something amazing and to play here in the Champions League is a big dream for every player.

"I can't wait to play here for the fans and of course to play in the Champions League.

"I have heard a lot about the fans and of course the history of the club and how they have won the treble in the last few years.

"I hope we can continue like this and win more trophies for the fans.

"I am an offensive player who likes to have the ball and Celtic are also a team who like to attack and are an offensive club so that is a good thing for my qualities."

Bolingoli also says he is fit and ready to step in to first team action against FC Sarajevo in Tuesday's Champions League qualifier if called upon by Neil Lennon.

He said: "I am ready and fit so lets see what the coach decides but for myself and physically I am ready to play."

