Rangers to play European opener in Gibraltar on Tuesday 

The first leg against St Joseph's has been switched from Thursday and will kick-off at 4.55pm.

Europa: Rangers will begin their season on Tuesday. SNS Group

Rangers will play their opening European tie of the new season in Gibraltar on Tuesday.

Steven Gerrard's men will kick off the campaign away to St Joseph's at 4.55pm on Tuesday after the game was switched from Thursday.

The switch means Celtic and Rangers will both open their season on the same day, with Neil Lennon taking his team to Sarajevo for their first Champions League qualifier.

Rangers' game could not take place as scheduled due to the fact Gibraltar have two teams in the tournament but only one stadium.

St Joseph's booked a clash with the Ibrox men after defeating Kosovo side Prishtina 3-1 on aggregate.

The second leg in Glasgow is scheduled for Thursday, July 18 with a 7.45pm kick-off.