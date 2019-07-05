St Mirren sign former Hamilton midfielder Tony Andreu

The Paisley club confirmed that the Frenchman has signed a one-year-deal at St Mirren Park.

Tony Andreu with St Mirren technical director Gus Macpherson. SNS

St Mirren have signed former Hamilton midfielder Tony Andreu.

The Frenchman spent the last six months of the 2018/19 season on loan at New Douglas Park, but has now opted to sign for their bottom-half rivals St Mirren, who narrowly avoided relegation after a dramatic play-off victory over Dundee United.

Andreu signed a one-year-deal to become new manager's Jim Goodwin's first signing after being released by Coventry City.

The 31-year-old, who also spent two years at Hamilton between 2013-2015, flew out to Spain with the St Mirren squad on Monday for their pre-season training camp.

Andreu said: "I feel very happy to be here. It was really nice to hear that St Mirren wanted me because I think it is a great club.

"I think the last couple of months that the club has done a really great job. It was an easy decision for me to come here because I have seen what the players and what the club are capable of.

"I had a great chat with the gaffer. He really wants to achieve great things with this club and I think after a minute speaking with him he convinced me with his passion."

After leaving Hamilton for Norwich City in 2015, Andreu only managed nine games at Carrow Road in a spell that saw him join Dundee United on loan for a season.

He also spent a season at Livingston in 2012.

Goodwin said: "I'm delighted to get Tony in. As soon as I heard he was available it was a new brainer for me.

"He ticks a lot of boxes with regards of how I want us to play this season. He's very fit, technically really good, has great timing in the box and hopefully he'll get us a few goals."

