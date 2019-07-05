Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie joins Portsmouth on loan

The deal includes an option for the English League One side to buy the 21-year-old.

Ross McCrorie: He has joined Portsmouth.

Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie has joined Portsmouth on a season-long loan.

The deal includes an option for the English League One side to buy the 21-year-old at the end of the season.

It's understood McCrorie turned down interest from a number of clubs to join Kenny Jackett's men.

The midfielder made 30 appearances in all competitions for Steven Gerrard's side last season.

STV News understands McCrorie remains a key part of Rangers' future plans.

The Ibrox side are keen for the midfielder to get more game time to aid his development, which he wouldn't have been guaranteed this season.

Rangers have made seven signings so far this summer, including former Charlton midfielder Joe Aribo.