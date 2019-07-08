Jordan Rossiter leaves Rangers for Fleetwood loan spell
The 22-year-old former Liverpool midfielder will spend a second season on loan in England.
Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter has signed for Fleetwood Town on a season-long loan.
Rossiter joined the Ibrox side from Liverpool in 2016, but has played just 16 times for the club, scoring once.
He spent last season on loan at Bury, where he made 22 appearances.
The 22-year-old will now spend the next season with Fleetwood boss and former Rangers midfielder Joey Barton in English League One.