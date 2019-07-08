Kilmarnock sign Juventus goalkeeper on season-long loan

Laurentiu Branescu is Angelo Alessio's first signing since taking charge at Rugby Park.

Laurentiu Branescu: The 25-year-old has signed on loan.

Kilmarnock have signed Juventus goalkeeper Laurentiu Branescu on loan.

The 25-year-old has joined the club on a season-long deal, subject to international clearance.

Laurentiu becomes Angelo Alessio's first signing since taking charge at Rugby Park with the pair having worked together in Turin.

The Romanian youth international has enjoyed spells in his homeland as well as stints in Italy, Croatia, Cyprus and Lithuania.

He said: "I am very glad to be here and I hope I can play my part in the club enjoying another great season.

"I've been made to feel very welcome so far and I can't wait to play in front of the Killie fans."