St Mirren: Vaclav Hladky bid 'nowhere near' valuation

Vaclav Hladky: The goalkeeper saved three penalties against Dundee United.

St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick has said Qarabag's £200,000 bid for Vaclav Hladky is "nowhere near" the club's valuation.

The Buddies are hopeful Hladky will sign a new deal, with manager Jim Goodwin targeting at least four signings by the end of this week.

Hladky saved three penalties in the play-off final win over Dundee United in May which kept them in the Premiership.

And the club's chief executive spoke of his determination to keep his goalkeeper, despite the offer from the Azerbaijanian champions.

Speaking to STV News, he said: "There's a lot of interest in the young lad. He's a quality, quality goalkeeper.

"There has been a number of clubs looking at him. We are trying to keep him - we are wanting to offer him a new contract.

"When he first came to the club you could see how good he was.

"Hopefully we can hold on to him, even for this season, which would be fantastic for the club.

"The valuation was no where near what we are looking for. It would be fantastic if we could keep the young man.

"He's not driven by money - I think there will be bigger clubs wanting this young man."