Motherwell sign Dutch winger Sherwin Seedorf from Wolves

The 21-year-old is related to Dutch football legend Clarence Seedorf.

Sherwin Seedorf: Two-year deal at Motherwell. Motherwell FC

Motherwell have signed Dutch winger Sherwin Seedorf on a two-year deal from English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers

Seedorf, who has a distant family tie to Netherlands icon Clarence, played youth football for Excelsior, NAC Breda and Feyenoord before moving to Molineux in 2017.

After a year with Wolves' Under 23s team, the 21-year-old spent time on loan in 2018/19 at both Bradford City in the English League One and, latterly, with Wolves' affiliate club FC Jumilla in the Spanish Segunda División.

"Sherwin has a lot of raw attributes that make for an exciting prospect," Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson said.

"He's very quick, he's direct and likes to take players on in the final third.

"He has also shown a willingness and a maturity to get out on loan, play games and develop himself.

"He is at a good place to learn more, develop and make an impact on the first team."