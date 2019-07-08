Neil Lennon: I will speak to Ntcham about his 'attitude'

The 23-year-old Celtic midfielder was quoted as saying he was disappointed not to have moved clubs.

Olivier Ntcham: The 23-year-old has attracted interest from clubs.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon will speak to Olivier Ntcham about his "mindset" and "attitude" when he returns to the Parkhead club.

The 23-year-old French midfielder was quoted as saying he was disappointed not to have moved to Porto last season while admitting he was flattered about speculation linking him with Marseille.

Ntcham, who joined Celtic in 2017 from Manchester City, also claimed Scottish football was not challenging enough, saying: "We can do as many matches as we want but, with all due respect for my opponents, if the level in front is not high, you do not progress."

Ntcham has been on international duty with France Under-21s at the European Championship but Lennon, preparing Celtic for the first leg of the Champions League first qualifier against Sarajevo at the Asim Ferhatovic Hase stadium on Tuesday night, said: "That will be addressed when Olivier comes back."

He added: "I think it is fair to say that a lot of us, would it be management, players or people at the club were not satisfied with the comments.

"When I speak to Olivier it will be done privately but you can imagine, we find the comments untimely and not particularly accurate.

"He still has a future (at Celtic), he is under contract.

"But I will be speaking to him about his mindset and his attitude towards the club as well which, the way it came across, didn't look good."